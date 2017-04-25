|English
Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Australian PM looking forward to meeting Trump, 3 months after tense phone call
CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA—Australia’s prime minister said Tuesday he is looking forward to meeting soon with U.S. President Donald Trump, three months after their heated telephone conversation over an Obama-era refugee deal. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was speaking to reporters at the al-Minhad....
TorontoStar 10:13:00 PM CEST
