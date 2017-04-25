Main Menu

Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Australian PM looking forward to meeting Trump, 3 months after tense phone call

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA—Australia’s prime minister said Tuesday he is looking forward to meeting soon with U.S. President Donald Trump, three months after their heated telephone conversation over an Obama-era refugee deal. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was speaking to reporters at the al-Minhad....

TorontoStar 10:13:00 PM CEST

Stop bashing Canberra and take pride in Australia's beautiful capital

smh 3:16:00 AM CEST

Large crowds as Australia and New Zealand mark Anzac Day

channelnewsasia 12:01:00 PM CEST

