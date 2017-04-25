Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Russia allegedly supplying Taliban with weapons

CBSnews 1:15:00 AM CEST

Russia calls US allegation it arms Taliban unsubstantiated

jpost 1:13:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (5)

Flag
Afghanistan (4)

Flag
Russian Federation (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Moscow(US)

Moskva(RU)

Help about this topicRelated People

Sergei Lavrov (1)

Charlie D'Agata (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.