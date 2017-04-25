Main Menu

Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Trump condemns anti-Semitism at Holocaust Remembrance event

President Trump came down hard against anti-semitism and threats of violence against the Jewish people on a day honoring those who lost their lives in the Holocaust. “Even today there are those who want to forget the past, there are even those filled with such hate, total hate, that they want to erase the Holocaust from history.

CBSnews 7:14:00 PM CEST

Trump proclaims week of Holocaust remembrance

jpost 11:10:00 AM CEST

