Tuesday, April 25, 2017
US urges new sanctions against South Sudan, Russia says 'no'
Two counties in South Sudan are already in the throes of famine and Haley warned the council that 5.5 million people — half the country's population — face "life-threatening hunger if nothing changes soon." "We must not wait for more deaths, more displacement and more destruction before we have the courage to act," she said.
ABCnews 9:09:00 PM CEST
