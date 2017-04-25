Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, April 25, 2017

US urges new sanctions against South Sudan, Russia says 'no'

Two counties in South Sudan are already in the throes of famine and Haley warned the council that 5.5 million people — half the country's population — face "life-threatening hunger if nothing changes soon." "We must not wait for more deaths, more displacement and more destruction before we have the courage to act," she said.

ABCnews 9:09:00 PM CEST

South Sudan: South Sudan says secures $106 mln from donors, will buy food

reliefWeb 3:19:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Riek Machar (1)

Salva Kiir (1)

South Sudan (3)

David Shearer (1)

Petr Iliichev (1)

Wu Haitao (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

UN Security Council (4)

The Thomson Corporation (2)

African Union (2)

African Development Bank (1)

World Bank (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

Conflict

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.