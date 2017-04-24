Main Menu

Monday, April 24, 2017

Donald Trump recognizes slaughter of Armenians, avoids terming it 'genocide'

FILE - This March 2, 2005 file photo shows the memorial to the victims of the “Great Slaughter,” where 1.5 million Armenians were massacred between 1915 and 1923 by the Ottoman Empire, in Yerevan, Armenia. “The Promise,” the grandest big-screen ... By Dave Boyer - The Washington Times - Monday, April 24, 2017.

washtimes 6:11:00 PM CEST

Aram Manukyan: “We get stronger only with boast and burning the flag”

a1plus 2:56:00 PM CEST

Armenians commemorate start of massacre by Ottoman Turks

nzherald 10:26:00 PM CEST

As Armenian genocide march begins, Schiff rips Trump on failure to recognize killings

dailynews 9:38:00 PM CEST

‘Sooner or later Armenian Genocide must be finally recognized, because there is no other way’, says Deputy Speaker Sharmazanov

armenpress 11:37:00 AM CEST

V. Karapetyan: “Mediators are in touch also with Turkey”

a1plus 12:50:00 PM CEST

