Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Monday, April 24, 2017

Officials: Afghan army chief, defense minister resign following weekend attack on army base that kil

washtimes 9:34:00 AM CEST

Taliban’s brazen attack on Afghan soldiers eclipses Trump’s ‘mother of all bombs’

japantimes 9:50:00 AM CEST

US defence secretary in Afghanistan as US looks to craft policy

tribune 11:03:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (16)

Flag
Afghanistan (14)

Help about this topicPlaces

Washington(US)

Kabul(AF)

Help about this topicRelated People

Donald Trump (2)

Ashraf Ghani (1)

Barack Obama (1)

Christopher Kolenda (1)

John Nicholson (1)

Jim Mattis (1)

Mirwais Yasini (1)

Mohammad Farhad Sediqi (1)

Ioannis Koskinas (1)

Abdullah Habibi (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Islamic State (5)

State Department (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.