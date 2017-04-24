Main Menu

Monday, April 24, 2017

Trump talks about Mars mission on call with record-breaking astronaut

By Irene Klotz. (Reuters) - U.S. astronaut Peggy Whitson broke the 534-day U.S. record for cumulative time in space on Monday and marked the occasion by speaking with President Donald Trump about plans for human trips to Mars. Whitson, 57, turned a zero-gravity summersault during the video call from....

news-yahoo 6:54:00 PM CEST

President Trump Jokes With Astronaut Peggy Whitson on Oval Office Call

time 5:24:00 PM CEST

Astronaut Breaks Record for Most Time in Space by American

voanews 4:50:00 PM CEST

