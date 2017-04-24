Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Monday, April 24, 2017

Open borders work only for the rich and powerful

For decades, political risk has been synonymous with developing countries and emerging markets in Africa, Asia and Latin America. The rise of populism in the Western world redefines the notion of political risk and teaches that risk has no permanent address. Mitigating the risk requires avoiding arrogance toward those embracing populism.

khaleejtimes 6:39:00 PM CEST

Rise of populism reshapes global risks

business-times 11:54:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (10)

Help about this topicPlaces

Washington(US)

Medford(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Xi Jinping (1)

Yale Global (1)

Kingsley Chiedu Moghalu (1)

Wilbur Ross (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

European Union (3)

World Trade Organization (1)

The Economist (1)

Cold War (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

EU-USA

TTIP

Globalisation

UKReferendum

TradeOrganisations

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.