|English
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Monday, April 24, 2017
|
|
Open borders work only for the rich and powerful
|
For decades, political risk has been synonymous with developing countries and emerging markets in Africa, Asia and Latin America. The rise of populism in the Western world redefines the notion of political risk and teaches that risk has no permanent address. Mitigating the risk requires avoiding arrogance toward those embracing populism.
khaleejtimes 6:39:00 PM CEST
|
|
|