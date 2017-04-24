Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Monday, April 24, 2017

Woman attacked by shark in British territory St Helena

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The woman's husband reportedly punched the shark to scare it away. A woman has been attacked by a shark near a British island in the South Atlantic. She was swimming near Ascension Island, part of the territory of St Helena, and one source told the Times her husband punched the shark to scare it away.

bbc 8:23:00 AM CEST

Woman attacked by shark in British territory

itv 9:16:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United Kingdom (9)

Flag
United States (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

Atlantic(US)

Waterloo(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Napoleon Bonaparte (1)

Ascension Island (4)

Royal Charter (1)

Task Force (1)

Tristan da Cunha (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Getty Images (1)

Royal Mail (1)

East India Company (1)

The Times (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.