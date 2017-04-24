|English
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Monday, April 24, 2017
|
|
Woman attacked by shark in British territory St Helena
|
Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The woman's husband reportedly punched the shark to scare it away. A woman has been attacked by a shark near a British island in the South Atlantic. She was swimming near Ascension Island, part of the territory of St Helena, and one source told the Times her husband punched the shark to scare it away.
bbc 8:23:00 AM CEST
|
|
|