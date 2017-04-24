Main Menu
News language and date
Language or country:
Date:
Analysis over time
Monday, April 24, 2017
The land that used to belong to so-called Islamic State
bbc 1:00:00 PM CEST
Updated-Lavrov: Russia moves ahead with resolving crisis in Syria and supporting Syrian talks in Geneva
Sana-en 8:20:00 PM CEST
US sanctions hundreds of employees of Syrian research centre
channelnewsasia 8:48:00 PM CEST
Al Qaeda chief urges militants to use ‘guerrilla tactics’ in Syria
tribune 9:32:00 AM CEST
Countries
United States (9)
Russian Federation (6)
Places
Moscow(US)
Washington(US)
Related People
Bashar Assad (4)
George W. Bush (1)
Federica Mogherini (1)
Ayman al-Zawahiri (1)
Staffan de Mistura (1)
Osama bin Laden (1)
Sergei Lavrov (1)
Quentin Sommerville (1)
Khan Sheikhoun (6)
Jonathan Oatis (1)
Fred Scott (1)
Gennady Gatilov (1)
Bernadette Baum (1)
Joel Schectman (1)
Hayat Tahrir al Sham (1)
Rex Tillerson (1)
United States (1)
David Lawder (1)
Manar al-Freih (1)
Hazem Sabbagh (1)
Foreign Ministry (1)
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (1)
Other Names
Al Qaeda (2)
Treasury Department (2)
UN Security Council (2)
Free Syrian Army (1)
United Nations (1)
SANA (1)
Al-Nusra Front (1)
Islamic State (1)
European Union (1)
The Pentagon (1)
Alerts
The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.
This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.
THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!
Please send any comments or suggestions to
This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.
The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.