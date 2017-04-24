|English
Monday, April 24, 2017
Obama makes no mention of Trump in major appearance
Barack Obama has largely stayed out of the public eye since leaving presidential office in January Former US president Barack Obama, making his first major appearance since leaving the White House, made no mention of his successor, Donald Trump, but urged young people to get more involved in their communities at a time of stark political divides.
RTERadio 11:57:00 PM CEST
