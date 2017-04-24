Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Monday, April 24, 2017

Obama makes no mention of Trump in major appearance

Barack Obama has largely stayed out of the public eye since leaving presidential office in January Former US president Barack Obama, making his first major appearance since leaving the White House, made no mention of his successor, Donald Trump, but urged young people to get more involved in their communities at a time of stark political divides.

RTERadio 11:57:00 PM CEST

Ready to train new leaders, Obama says in first post-presidency speech

jamaicaobserver 9:37:00 PM CEST

Obama participates in first public event post-White House -- live updates

CBSnews 6:04:00 PM CEST

Sweet home Chicago: Obama re-emerges in city where it all began

abs-cbnnews 2:14:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (12)

Help about this topicPlaces

Berlin(US)

Washington(US)

Boston(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Donald Trump (5)

Barack Obama (4)

Richard Branson (3)

Angela Merkel (3)

John F. Kennedy (1)

Arne Duncan (1)

James Comey (1)

Jesse Jackson (1)

Mary Milliken (1)

Rahm Emanuel (1)

David Axelrod (1)

David Geffen (1)

Virgin Islands (2)

Rebecca Shabad (2)

South Side (1)

Michael Pfleger (1)

Rights Reserved (1)

United States (1)

Civil Rights (1)

Steve Chaggaris (1)

Library Foundation (1)

Kevin Lewis (1)

Chris Kenning (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

White House (7)

Oval Office (1)

Chicago Tribune (1)

FBI (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.