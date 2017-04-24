Main Menu

Monday, April 24, 2017

Trump's bluster doing nothing to neutralize North Korea's nuclear ambitions

"If the United States wages reckless provocation against us," said one of the country's most influential politicians, Choe Ryong Hae, "our revolutionary power will instantly counter with annihilating strike, and we will respond to full-out war with full-out war and to nuclear war with our style of nuclear strike warfare.

CBC 12:51:00 AM CEST

N.Korean defectors: 'President Trump, please save us'

BangkokPost 8:27:00 PM CEST

Trump to speak with Xi, Abe

japantoday 12:47:00 AM CEST

North Korea arrests another US citizen, report says

globalsecurity 5:43:00 AM CEST

North Korea defiant as US, Japan hold drills

straitstimesSG 2:21:00 AM CEST

China's Shift on N.Korea Brings Big Risks and Opportunities

chosun 6:53:00 AM CEST

