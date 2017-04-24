|English
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Monday, April 24, 2017
|
|
Trump's bluster doing nothing to neutralize North Korea's nuclear ambitions
|
"If the United States wages reckless provocation against us," said one of the country's most influential politicians, Choe Ryong Hae, "our revolutionary power will instantly counter with annihilating strike, and we will respond to full-out war with full-out war and to nuclear war with our style of nuclear strike warfare.
CBC 12:51:00 AM CEST
|
|
|