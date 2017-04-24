Main Menu

Monday, April 24, 2017

Officials: 'Happy Days' star Moran likely died from cancer

WATCH Remembering the 'Happy Days' actress Erin Moran. Authorities say former "Happy Days" star Erin Moran likely died from cancer at her southern home. Indiana A statement released Monday by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department says an autopsy revealed the 56-year-old actress had stage-four cancer, but doesn't specify what type.

ABCnews 6:45:00 PM CEST

Erin Moran, child star played Joanie on Happy Days

smh 4:17:00 AM CEST

