Sunday, April 23, 2017

South African Presidency denies plans to renovate Zuma's private home

CAPE TOWN, April 23 (Xinhua) -- South African Presidency on Sunday denied reports that the Department of Public Works plans to renovate President Jacob Zuma's private home. This was in response to a report by the Sunday Times newspaper that the Department of Public Works plans to renovate certain....

xinhuanet_en 4:40:00 PM CEST

Not another cent for Nkandla, says DA

iol 12:59:00 PM CEST

Flag
South Africa (3)

Cape Town(ZA)

Jacob Zuma (2)

Fikile Mbalula (1)

Barnie Ntlou (1)

Public Protector Thuli Madonsela (1)

Bongani Ngqulunga (1)

Thuli Madonsela (1)

Natal Province (1)

Sunday Times (7)

Constitutional Court (3)

