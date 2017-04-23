|English
Sunday, April 23, 2017
Author, Conservationist Kuki Gallmann Wounded in Kenya
NAIROBI, KENYA — A Kenyan police official says novelist and conservationist Kuki Gallmann has been shot and injured at her ranch after herders invaded in search of pasture to save their animals from drought. Ezekiel Chepkowny said Sunday that Gallmann was patrolling the ranch when she was attacked and shot in the stomach.
voanews 11:29:00 AM CEST
