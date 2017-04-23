|English
Sunday, April 23, 2017
Landmine in East Ukraine Kills OSCE Staff Member
A member of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, OSCE, died and others were injured Sunday when their car was blown up by a mine near Luhansk in eastern Ukraine. Austria's Foreign Ministry confirmed the incident near the small village of Pryshyb. Austria currently holds the OSCE’s rotating presidency.
voanews 6:29:00 PM CEST
