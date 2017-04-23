Main Menu

Sunday, April 23, 2017

Landmine in East Ukraine Kills OSCE Staff Member

A member of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, OSCE, died and others were injured Sunday when their car was blown up by a mine near Luhansk in eastern Ukraine. Austria's Foreign Ministry confirmed the incident near the small village of Pryshyb. Austria currently holds the OSCE’s rotating presidency.

voanews 6:29:00 PM CEST

International mission member killed in Ukraine blast

theglobeandmail 1:55:00 PM CEST

First OSCE staff member killed in rebel east Ukraine

afp-english 4:45:00 PM CEST

Member of security watchdog OSCE killed in Ukraine

timesofoman 5:03:00 PM CEST

