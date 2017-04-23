Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Sunday, April 23, 2017

Fury pulls out of title fight against Parker

Hughie Fury has pulled out of his heavyweight world title fight against Joseph Parker because of an undisclosed injury. The fight, which would have been the undefeated Fury’s first shot at a world title, was due to take place in Auckland, New Zealand, on May 6, but Parker will now make a voluntary defence against another boxer in the WBO top 15.

thetimes 1:10:00 PM CEST

Hughie Fury still expects to challenge for world title despite back injury forcing him out of Joseph Parker fight

themirror 8:51:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
New Zealand (5)

Help about this topicPlaces

Auckland(NZ)

Help about this topicRelated People

Joseph Parker (4)

Hughie Fury (2)

Read More (1)

New Zealand (1)

Andy Ruiz (1)

Jason Pettaway (1)

David Higgins (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Getty Images (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.