Sunday, April 23, 2017
Fury pulls out of title fight against Parker
Hughie Fury has pulled out of his heavyweight world title fight against Joseph Parker because of an undisclosed injury. The fight, which would have been the undefeated Fury’s first shot at a world title, was due to take place in Auckland, New Zealand, on May 6, but Parker will now make a voluntary defence against another boxer in the WBO top 15.
thetimes 1:10:00 PM CEST
