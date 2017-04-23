Real Madrid host fierce rivals Barcelona at the Bernabeu on Sunday night. The hosts lead Barca at the top of La Liga by three points and also have a game in hand so victory here would all but wrap up the La Liga title. Real Madrid XI: Navas, Carvajal, Nacho, Ramos, Marcelo, Kroos, Casemiro, Modric, Bale (Asensio 40), Ronaldo, Benzema. themirror 9:36:00 PM CEST