Sunday, April 23, 2017

Trump's approval at record lows but his base is holding

US President Donald Trump nears the 100-day mark of his administration as the least popular chief executive in modern times, a president whose voters remain largely satisfied with his performance, but one whose base of support has not expanded since he took the oath of office, according to a new Washington Post-ABC News poll.

nzherald 9:34:00 AM CEST

U.S. President Trump holds supportive base firmly: poll

sinacom 7:08:00 PM CEST

