|English
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Sunday, April 23, 2017
|
|
Trump's approval at record lows but his base is holding
|
US President Donald Trump nears the 100-day mark of his administration as the least popular chief executive in modern times, a president whose voters remain largely satisfied with his performance, but one whose base of support has not expanded since he took the oath of office, according to a new Washington Post-ABC News poll.
nzherald 9:34:00 AM CEST
|
|
|