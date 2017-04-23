Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Sunday, April 23, 2017

Labour Week kicks off on Sunday -unions plan unity rally, parade

WORKERS Day (May 1st 2017) will, once again, be characterised by a united May Day rally and parade in Georgetown, the Guyana Trades Union Congress has said. “Workers’ day offers us the opportunity for the working-class to assess the prevailing situation, celebrate victories, and to reflect [on] the....

guyanachronicle 12:29:00 AM CEST

Ex-cops celebrate golden jubilee in NY

guyanachronicle 12:29:00 AM CEST

Guyana working on drafting strategic plan for elderly care

stabroeknews 8:28:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (8)

Flag
Guyana (6)

Help about this topicPlaces

New York City(US)

Morristown(US)

Cambridge(US)

Georgetown(GY)

Help about this topicRelated People

Frank Denbow (4)

Winston Felix (2)

New York (2)

Leroy Charles (2)

Derrick Trotman (1)

Michael Jones (1)

Irwin Daniels (1)

Colin Griffith (1)

Labour Week (1)

Hubert Nathaniel Critchlow (1)

Henry Chester (1)

Jacquelyn Hamer (1)

Necessary Pre (1)

Simone Burkett (1)

Albert Verwayne (1)

Frederick Halley (1)

May Day (1)

Guyana Police Force (1)

New Jersey (1)

Joe Braz (1)

Joy Burkett (1)

David Street (1)

Leila Williams (1)

Oscar James (1)

Carl Austin (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Trades Union Congress (3)

Trade Unions (2)

Trade Union (2)

New York Police Department (1)

Pan American Health Organisation (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.