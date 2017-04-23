Main Menu

Sunday, April 23, 2017

Prime Minister: GST will go down in history as great symbol of federalism

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the consensus on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) would “go down in history as a great illustration of cooperative federalism”, while crediting state chief ministers for keeping aside political and ideological differences to arrive at a common ground.

expressindia 8:34:00 PM CEST

Niti Aayog draws up 15-year roadmap: Five major ideas implemented so far

HindustanTimes 11:52:00 AM CEST

GST reflects spirit of "one nation, one determination": PM @ Niti Aayog meet

rediff 3:51:00 PM CEST

