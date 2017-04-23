|English
Sunday, April 23, 2017
Prime Minister: GST will go down in history as great symbol of federalism
PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the consensus on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) would “go down in history as a great illustration of cooperative federalism”, while crediting state chief ministers for keeping aside political and ideological differences to arrive at a common ground.
