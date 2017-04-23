Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Sunday, April 23, 2017

China proves its first resupply spacecraft can reach orbit

its first cargo probe has successfully proven that it can ferry supplies to orbit. Tianzhou-1 took off from the Wenchang Satellite Launch Center in the mainland on April 20th. In the early hours of April 22nd, Eastern time, it performed an automated docking maneuver to attach itself to the country's orbiting lab, the Tiangong-2 .

engadget 3:01:00 AM CEST

Here's why Chinese money is pouring into Temecula's wine region

latimes 12:15:00 PM CEST

Laying flower ceremony held to mark 147th anniv. of Lenin's birth in Moscow

sinacom 3:07:00 AM CEST

China’s exporters are the real drivers of growth

ft 1:41:00 PM CEST

China's first gallery for disabled people opens in Beijing

xinhuanet_en 9:49:00 AM CEST

Serbian Tipsarevic defends Qingdao tennis title

sinacom 3:58:00 PM CEST

China&amp;#39;s first cargo spacecraft docks with orbiting space lab

news-yahoo 12:39:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
China (38)

Flag
United States (18)

Help about this topicPlaces

Qingdao(CN)

Peking(CN)

Harbin(CN)

Moscow(US)

Brazil(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Xi Jinping (2)

Janko Tipsarević (1)

Quentin Halys (1)

Jacqueline Wong (1)

Adam Jourdan (1)

Country Garden (1)

Alex De Minaur (1)

Wang Aoxiong (1)

John Wang (1)

Europa Village (1)

Zhang Haidi (1)

Terri Delhamer (1)

Jade Rabbit (1)

Andreas Mies (1)

Comfort Inn (1)

Walnut Mayor Joaquin Lim (1)

Gero Kretschmer (1)

Dan Stephenson (1)

Oscar Otte (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Xinhua News Agency (2)

Defense Department (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.