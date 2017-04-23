|English
Sunday, April 23, 2017
China proves its first resupply spacecraft can reach orbit
its first cargo probe has successfully proven that it can ferry supplies to orbit. Tianzhou-1 took off from the Wenchang Satellite Launch Center in the mainland on April 20th. In the early hours of April 22nd, Eastern time, it performed an automated docking maneuver to attach itself to the country's orbiting lab, the Tiangong-2 .
engadget 3:01:00 AM CEST
