Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Saturday, April 22, 2017

Watch: Ferry crashes into harbour wall in Gran Canaria, Spain

topix 9:48:00 PM CEST

Five people have been taken to hospital after ferry crash in Gran Canaria

nzherald 11:45:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Spain (6)

Help about this topicPlaces

Las Palmas de Gran Canaria(ES)

Help about this topicRelated People

Las Palmas (2)

Naviera Armas (2)

Related Content (1)

Gabriel Velazquez (1)

Luz Port (1)

Volcan de Tamasite (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Evening Standard (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.