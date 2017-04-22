Main Menu
News language and date
Language or country:
Date:
Analysis over time
Saturday, April 22, 2017
Watch: Ferry crashes into harbour wall in Gran Canaria, Spain
topix 9:48:00 PM CEST
Five people have been taken to hospital after ferry crash in Gran Canaria
nzherald 11:45:00 PM CEST
Countries
Spain (6)
Places
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria(ES)
Related People
Las Palmas (2)
Naviera Armas (2)
Related Content (1)
Gabriel Velazquez (1)
Luz Port (1)
Volcan de Tamasite (1)
Other Names
Evening Standard (1)
Alerts
The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.
This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.
THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!
Please send any comments or suggestions to
This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.
The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.