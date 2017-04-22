Main Menu

Super Rugby 2017: Highlanders unsatisfied despite comfortable bonus-point win over Sunwolves

Centre Matt Faddes scored a brace of tries as the Highlanders cruised to a bonus-point 40-15 victory over the Sunwolves in their Super Rugby match at Invercargill on Saturday. Faddes touched down twice in an eight-minute burst after half-time as the 2015 champions notched their fourth straight win to shore up their place in the playoffs berths.

Highlanders beat Sunwolves 40-15 in Super Rugby

