|English
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Saturday, April 22, 2017
|
|
Airline boss will not be promoted to chairman
|
United Airlines has U-turned on its plans to promote CEO Oscar Munoz as chairman following his response to a passenger being dragged bloodied and screaming from one of its flights. The airline called police officers to drag 69-year-old Dr David Dao from his seat to make room for airline staff after the flight was over-booked.
skynews 4:10:00 AM CEST
|
|
|