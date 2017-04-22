Main Menu

Saturday, April 22, 2017

Airline boss will not be promoted to chairman

United Airlines has U-turned on its plans to promote CEO Oscar Munoz as chairman following his response to a passenger being dragged bloodied and screaming from one of its flights. The airline called police officers to drag 69-year-old Dr David Dao from his seat to make room for airline staff after the flight was over-booked.

United CEO won't add chairman title in 2018 as was planned

