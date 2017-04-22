|English
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Saturday, April 22, 2017
|
|
Barack Obama to hold first public event since leaving office, Monday in Chicago
|
Hundreds of people are expected to attend, chosen from area universities that were given tickets for distribution, said Kevin Lewis, a spokesman for the former president. About six young people will appear on stage with him for the 11 a.m. discussion, he said. The event will be a homecoming for Obama on multiple levels.
latimes 12:00:00 AM CEST
|
|
|