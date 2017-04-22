Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Saturday, April 22, 2017

U.S. envoy heads to Japan for trilateral North Korea crisis talks

WASHINGTON – Washington’s senior diplomat handling the nuclear standoff with North Korea will head to Tokyo next week for talks with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts. The U.S. State Department said Friday that special representative Joseph Yun would meet senior diplomats Kenji Kanasugi of Japan and Kim Hong-kyun of South Korea on Tuesday.

japantimes 9:20:00 AM CEST

South Koreans outraged after Trump says Xi told him peninsula once was part of China

japantimes 6:19:00 AM CEST

Members of the U.S. and South Korean air forces hed joint drills on April 20, a...

timesofoman 12:21:00 PM CEST

Peaceful outcome for Korean peninsula still possible - Pence

jpost 8:27:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Korea, Republic Of (18)

Flag
China (16)

Flag
United States (6)

Flag
Korea, Democratic People's Republic Of (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

Seoul(KR)

Peking(CN)

Washington(US)

Pyongyang(KP)

NKorea(KP)

Help about this topicRelated People

Xi Jinping (1)

Mike Pence (1)

Donald Trump (1)

North Korea (7)

South Korea (5)

Kenji Kanasugi (1)

Max Thunder (1)

Hong Joon-pyo (1)

And Korea (1)

Bong Young-shik (1)

Kim Hong-kyun (1)

Joseph Yun (1)

Carl Vinson (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

White House (2)

Wall Street Journal (2)

State Department (2)

United Nations (1)

UN Security Council (1)

The Pentagon (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

SecurityCouncil

JRCSafeguards

UNbodies

JRCNuclearSecurity

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.