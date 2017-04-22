|English
Saturday, April 22, 2017
U.S. envoy heads to Japan for trilateral North Korea crisis talks
WASHINGTON – Washington’s senior diplomat handling the nuclear standoff with North Korea will head to Tokyo next week for talks with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts. The U.S. State Department said Friday that special representative Joseph Yun would meet senior diplomats Kenji Kanasugi of Japan and Kim Hong-kyun of South Korea on Tuesday.
japantimes 9:20:00 AM CEST
