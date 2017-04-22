|English
Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
Saturday, April 22, 2017
Romania Fed Cup captain Ilie Nastase confronts journalist
'Fortunately he was across the other side of the room from me and there were other journalists around so it was unpleasant rather than threatening. 'But it is certainly not the behaviour you would expect of someone in his position and wholly unnecessary, especially given he did not dispute the accuracy of what was reported.
dailymail 1:49:00 PM CEST
