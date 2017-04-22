Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Saturday, April 22, 2017

World Championship: Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Shaun Murphy to reach quarter-finals

World Championship: O'Sullivan completes comfortable win over Murphy. Five-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan eased past Shaun Murphy 13-7 to reach the World Championship quarter-finals. O'Sullivan led 10-6 overnight and breaks of 111, 67 and 55 on Saturday put him through to the last eight at the Crucible for the 18th time.

bbc 7:51:00 PM CEST

O'Sullivan halts Murphy revival

afp-english 12:40:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
China (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Shaun Murphy (2)

Liang Wenbo (1)

Mark Selby (1)

Stuart Bingham (1)

Gary Wilson (1)

Ronnie O'Sullivan (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.