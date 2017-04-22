World Championship: O'Sullivan completes comfortable win over Murphy. Five-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan eased past Shaun Murphy 13-7 to reach the World Championship quarter-finals. O'Sullivan led 10-6 overnight and breaks of 111, 67 and 55 on Saturday put him through to the last eight at the Crucible for the 18th time. bbc 7:51:00 PM CEST