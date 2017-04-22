|English
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Saturday, April 22, 2017
|
|
MESSAGE OF THE PRIME MINISTER MUHAMMAD NAWAZ SHARIF ON ‘EARTH DAY
|
Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has felicitated the nation on the occasion of the global “Earth Day” and emphasised that it is the duty of every Pakistani to preserve our natural endowments for posterity. He said that every contribution by citizens, no matter how small, would make a difference.
Infopak-en 7:06:00 PM CEST
|
|
|