Friday, April 21, 2017
Egyptian-American woman freed in Egypt goes home on U.S. military plane
An Egyptian-American woman detained in Egypt for nearly three years on human trafficking charges was flown back to the United States on Thursday on a U.S. military plane, accompanied by a top White House official, a senior administration official said. Aya Hijazi, an Egyptian who holds U.S.
theglobeandmail 5:51:00 AM CEST
