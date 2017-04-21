|English
Friday, April 21, 2017
Dortmund attack: man arrested on suspicion of share-dealing plot
German police have arrested a 28-year-old German-Russian national on suspicion of having carried out the explosives attack on the Borussia Dortmund football team in order to collapse the club’s share price so he could profit from stock market speculation. Sergej W was arrested by special operation officers on his way to work at 6am on Friday.
guardian 10:25:00 AM CEST
