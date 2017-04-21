Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Friday, April 21, 2017

Truck, minibus collide in South Africa, leaving at least 20 children dead

JOHANNESBURG—A minibus carrying young students collided with a truck and burst into flames in South Africa on Friday, killing about 20 children. The victims were between 5 and 10 years old, said Russel Meiring, a spokesman for paramedic company ER24. He said several children survived after being....

TorontoStar 5:58:00 PM CEST

At least 17 school children killed in minibus crash in South Africa

channelnewsasia 5:26:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
South Africa (8)

Help about this topicPlaces

Pretoria(ZA)

Johannesburg(ZA)

Help about this topicRelated People

James Macharia (1)

Russel Meiring (2)

Louise Ireland (1)

Johan Pieterse (1)

Joe Maswanganyi (1)

Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.