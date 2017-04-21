|English
|
|
|
|
|
Friday, April 21, 2017
|
|
Truck, minibus collide in South Africa, leaving at least 20 children dead
|
JOHANNESBURG—A minibus carrying young students collided with a truck and burst into flames in South Africa on Friday, killing about 20 children. The victims were between 5 and 10 years old, said Russel Meiring, a spokesman for paramedic company ER24. He said several children survived after being....
TorontoStar 5:58:00 PM CEST
|
|
|