Friday, April 21, 2017

HC quashes maintenance case filed against Dhanush

The Madras High Court Bench here on Friday allowed a petition filed by actor Dhanush and quashed the case filed against him by an elderly couple, before a Judicial Magistrate at Melur near here in November last. They sought a maintenance of ₹60,000 a month by Justice P.N. Prakash read out the operative portion of the order alone in the open court.

Hindu

Dhanush wins paternity case, HC quashes claims of couple claiming to be his parents

expressindia

