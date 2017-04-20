|English
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Thursday, April 20, 2017
|
|
Trump to Canada: Stop Shielding Dairy Farmers from US Competition
|
U.S. President Donald Trump warned Canada on Thursday to stop shielding its dairy farmers from U.S. competition and reiterated his disdain for the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), calling it "a disaster for our country." "What they've done to our dairy farmers is a disgrace," Trump told reporters Thursday in the Oval Office.
voanews 11:22:00 PM CEST
|
|
|