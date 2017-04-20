Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Thursday, April 20, 2017

Trump to Canada: Stop Shielding Dairy Farmers from US Competition

U.S. President Donald Trump warned Canada on Thursday to stop shielding its dairy farmers from U.S. competition and reiterated his disdain for the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), calling it "a disaster for our country." "What they've done to our dairy farmers is a disgrace," Trump told reporters Thursday in the Oval Office.

voanews 11:22:00 PM CEST

Wynne lays out plans to cool Ontario's sizzling housing market

CBC 2:40:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (15)

Flag
Canada (8)

Help about this topicPlaces

Ontario(US)

New York City(US)

Ottawa(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Donald Trump (1)

Kathleen Wynne (1)

Chris Ballard (2)

Charles Sousa (1)

John Tory (1)

Justin Trudeau (1)

Mike Crawley (1)

New York (1)

Liberty Village (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Bloomberg News (1)

Free Trade Agreement (1)

Oval Office (1)

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

TAXUD

MARS-STAT

Agriculture

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.