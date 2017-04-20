|English
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Thursday, April 20, 2017
|
|
China summons Apple for talks following concern around live-streaming apps
|
Apple is coming under pressure from authorities in China after internet regulators asked the company to tighten standards for iOS apps in the country. from state news agency Xinhua said Apple had been summoned for questioning for allowing three streaming services — toutiao.com, huoshanzhibo.com and huajiao.
techcrunch 1:09:00 PM CEST
|
|
|