Thursday, April 20, 2017

China summons Apple for talks following concern around live-streaming apps

Apple is coming under pressure from authorities in China after internet regulators asked the company to tighten standards for iOS apps in the country. from state news agency Xinhua said Apple had been summoned for questioning for allowing three streaming services — toutiao.com, huoshanzhibo.com and huajiao.

techcrunch 1:09:00 PM CEST

WeChat's rewards feature banned on iOS

peopledaily 11:19:00 AM CEST

