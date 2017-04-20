Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Thursday, April 20, 2017

Tokyo stocks end nearly flat as investors cautious ahead of French election

TOKYO, April 20 Japanese stocks ended nearly flat for a second day on Thursday as investors became cautious ahead of global risk events such as the first-round of French presidential elections at the weekend and mounting tensions over North Korea. The Nikkei 225 share average ended 0.01 percent lower at 18,430.

reuters 8:57:00 AM CEST

Vice President Pence Visits Naval Air Facility Atsugi

marinelink 6:11:00 AM CEST

Asian stocks recoup losses in cautious trade; oil supports

reuters 8:26:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Japan (18)

Flag
United States (10)

Flag
France (4)

Flag
Korea, Democratic People's Republic Of (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

NKorea(KP)

Help about this topicRelated People

Ronald Reagan (1)

Emmanuel Macron (1)

Marine Le Pen (1)

Erik Meijer (1)

Simon Cameron-Moore (1)

North Korea (3)

Kim Coghill (1)

Hiroyuki Nakai (1)

John Bushey (1)

Jerry Martinez (1)

Maritime Self Defense Force (1)

Fan Cheuk Wan (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Nikkei (2)

IBM (2)

Inpex (1)

Tokyo Electron (1)

Merrill Lynch (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.