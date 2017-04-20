|English
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Thursday, April 20, 2017
|
|
Tokyo stocks end nearly flat as investors cautious ahead of French election
|
TOKYO, April 20 Japanese stocks ended nearly flat for a second day on Thursday as investors became cautious ahead of global risk events such as the first-round of French presidential elections at the weekend and mounting tensions over North Korea. The Nikkei 225 share average ended 0.01 percent lower at 18,430.
reuters 8:57:00 AM CEST
|
|
|