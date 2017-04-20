SINGAPORE: Hit by falling student enrolment, eight junior colleges (JCs) will merge in 2019 – the first time that JCs here are merging, the Education Ministry announced on Thursday (Apr 20). The following JCs will be merged: - Anderson JC and Serangoon JC in the north-east, with the merged school located on the site of Anderson JC. channelnewsasia 6:47:00 AM CEST