Thursday, April 20, 2017

Anderson, Serangoon JCs among 8 junior colleges to merge

SINGAPORE: Hit by falling student enrolment, eight junior colleges (JCs) will merge in 2019 – the first time that JCs here are merging, the Education Ministry announced on Thursday (Apr 20). The following JCs will be merged: - Anderson JC and Serangoon JC in the north-east, with the merged school located on the site of Anderson JC.

channelnewsasia 6:47:00 AM CEST

School mergers 2019: Why were the 8 government JCs the ones selected for merger?

straitstimesSG 7:16:00 AM CEST

School mergers 2019: 7 things to know

straitstimesSG 12:10:00 PM CEST

JC merger: Loss of schools’ heritage, identity among students’ concerns

todayonline 7:09:00 PM CEST

