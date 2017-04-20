|English
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Thursday, April 20, 2017
|
|
BBC journalist and conservationist Chris Packham acquitted of assaulting trappers
|
BBC journalist and environmental activist Chris Packham was this morning acquitted of assaulting two trappers. Mr Packham was arraigned before the Gozo courts over an incident that took place earlier this week. The activist had said he was innocent of the charges and footage provided to the courts showed that he had done nothing wrong.
MaltaIndipendent 1:09:00 PM CEST
|
|
|