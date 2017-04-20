Main Menu

Thursday, April 20, 2017

BBC journalist and conservationist Chris Packham acquitted of assaulting trappers

BBC journalist and environmental activist Chris Packham was this morning acquitted of assaulting two trappers. Mr Packham was arraigned before the Gozo courts over an incident that took place earlier this week. The activist had said he was innocent of the charges and footage provided to the courts showed that he had done nothing wrong.

MaltaIndipendent 1:09:00 PM CEST

Chris Packham charged with assault over hunt row

skynews 5:51:00 AM CEST

Malta (9)

Stone Curlew (1)

Chris Packham (1)

Joe Mifsud (1)

European Union (2)

