Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Demand for steel rebars in UAE to increase by 10% in 2017, say 'Magnet' members
DUBAI April 19, 2017 The steel consumption of the UAE market in 2017 is set to increase by 10 per cent as compared to 2016, while the domestic production capacity to address these volumes is already in place, say members of ‘Magnet’, a UAE-based platform to discuss and disseminate insights on the steel industry.
zawya-palestine 2:27:00 PM CEST
