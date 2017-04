The Latest: Israel says Assad still has chemical weapons This frame grab from video provided by the government-controlled Syrian Central Military Media, shows buses carrying opposition fighters leaving Zabadani, near Damascus, Syria, Wednesday, April. 19, 2017, heading toward the northern rebel-held Idlib province. Syria’s military media says the evacuation . washtimes 8:37:00 PM CEST World France says it will prove Syria's Assad used chemical weapons usaToday 11:04:00 PM CEST