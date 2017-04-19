Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

US troops fire heavy artillery operation at ISIS

news-yahoo 10:55:00 AM CEST

U.S. approves $295.6 million military equipment sale to Iraq: Pentagon

reuters 8:47:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Iraq (4)

Flag
United States (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

Washington(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Eric Walsh (1)

Lisa Shumaker (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

The Pentagon (1)

State Department (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

Security

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.