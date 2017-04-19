|English
Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Kyiv welcomes the world – for hockey
Kyiv will welcome fans from across Europe and around the world this week, but it’s not Eurovision that will be drawing them. The IIHF World Hockey Championships Division 1A will see Ukrainebattle teams from Austria, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland, and South Korea to earn one of two spots to the elite World Hockey Championships in Denmark next year.
kyivpost 10:32:00 AM CEST
