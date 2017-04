The Supreme Court on Wednesday revived the conspiracy charge in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case against senior BJP leaders L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh and Uma Bharti, among others. Restoring the conspiracy charge, a bench of Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose and Justice Rohinton.... khaleejtimes 3:45:00 PM CEST