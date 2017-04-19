Main Menu

France steps up security around election amid fears of terror attack

Merabet was already on the security service’s radar after a December 2016 raid on the Roubaix flat, where an Isis flag and propaganda was reportedly found. He disappeared and his flatmate gave a false identity. It was only after talking to Merabet’s family in Marseille that police realised the....

guardian 12:53:00 PM CEST

Belgium had sought suspect in foiled French election attack

nzherald 1:16:00 PM CEST

