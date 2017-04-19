|English
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Wednesday, April 19, 2017
|
|
Xiaomi Mi 6 smartphone launched in China: All you need to know
|
Xiaomi Mi 6 smartphone features 6GB of RAM. The smartphone has a 5.15-inch display alongside a dual rear camera setup. Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi launched its latest smartphone, the Mi 6 today. The smartphone was unveiled today in Beijing. The Xiaomi Mi 6 is powered by the 64-bit octa-core....
financialexpress 11:24:00 AM CEST
|
|
|