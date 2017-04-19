|English
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Wednesday, April 19, 2017
|
|
Turkey election board rejects referendum annulment appeals
|
Turkey's high electoral board (YSK) rejected appeals from the country's main opposition parties to annul the referendum results, the board said in a statement on Wednesday. The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and the pro-Kurdish HDP had called on the electoral board to annul Sunday's....
deutschewelle-sw 6:04:00 PM CEST
|
|
|