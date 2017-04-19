Main Menu

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Turkey election board rejects referendum annulment appeals

Turkey's high electoral board (YSK) rejected appeals from the country's main opposition parties to annul the referendum results, the board said in a statement on Wednesday. The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and the pro-Kurdish HDP had called on the electoral board to annul Sunday's....

deutschewelle-sw 6:04:00 PM CEST

Saudi-based IDB targets 10 percent stake in Borsa Istanbul

reuters 9:15:00 AM CEST

Turkey’s potential shift on mosque and state

news-yahoo 5:06:00 AM CEST

Trump calls Erdogan, seeks support in Syria

dawn 5:33:00 AM CEST

Protests continue over referendum result in Turkey

xinhuanet_en 10:52:00 PM CEST

Turkish PM warns opposition against street protests Turkey's prime minister says opposition parties have the right to file objections to the...

belfasttelegraph 1:29:00 PM CEST

Ankara(TR)

Washington(US)

Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (3)

White House (2)

European Union (2)

Tautas Partija (2)

NATO (1)

Council of Europe (1)

Development Bank (1)

Daily News (1)

First World War (1)

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (1)

