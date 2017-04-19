|English
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Wednesday, April 19, 2017
|
|
Indonesian Muslim candidate takes decisive lead in Jakarta election
|
JAKARTA: A former Indonesian education minister took a commanding lead on Wednesday (Apr 19) in the race for Jakarta governor after a polarising campaign that cast a shadow over Indonesia's reputation for practising a tolerant form of Islam. Anies Baswedan was ahead with 58 per cent of the votes....
channelnewsasia 12:49:00 PM CEST
|
|
|