Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Indonesian Muslim candidate takes decisive lead in Jakarta election

JAKARTA: A former Indonesian education minister took a commanding lead on Wednesday (Apr 19) in the race for Jakarta governor after a polarising campaign that cast a shadow over Indonesia's reputation for practising a tolerant form of Islam. Anies Baswedan was ahead with 58 per cent of the votes....

channelnewsasia 12:49:00 PM CEST

Insight: What went (not) right in the Jakarta election

JakartaPost 11:36:00 PM CEST

Indonesia's capital votes amid religious tension

thedailystarBD 9:11:00 AM CEST

