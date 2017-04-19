|English
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Wednesday, April 19, 2017
|
|
Ikea tote bag: When designers make expensive versions of cheap things
|
Image copyright Balenciaga/ Getty Images Image caption The ubiquitous Ikea Frakta bag (right) and its Balenciaga equivalent (left) Market stalls the world over have long been stacked with cheap knock-offs of designer brands. But sometimes it goes the other way - and designer brands take inspiration from the cheaper things in life.
bbc 5:09:00 PM CEST
|
|
|