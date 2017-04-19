|English
Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Syria evacuations resume after deadly bomb attack
The evacuation and transfer of thousands of Syrians from four besieged areas resumed on Wednesday, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR). The reciprocal evacuations from two pro-government villages and two opposition-held towns was disrupted by a bombing on Saturday that killed more than 120 people.
aljazeera-en 4:51:00 PM CEST
